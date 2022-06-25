Mild Tremors Felt In Karnataka

Mild tremors were felt in many parts of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district on Saturday morning, official sources said.



Several residents of Sullia said they experienced mild tremors at around 9.10 am. They said a loud sound was heard when the earth shook for about 45 seconds.



Residents of Kallugundi, Sampaje, Goonadka, Aranthodu, Ivarnadu, Thodikkana, and Peraje areas in the taluk also felt the tremors. Some buildings in Sullia including houses have developed cracks.



Sources said the residents ran out of houses as soon as they felt the tremors. The furniture in houses and items kept in cupboards fell on the ground during the tremor.



In a statement, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said many people have called from Sullia to inform us that earth shook for a few seconds and they felt the tremors.



The confirmation from the state disaster management cell is awaited on the quake, its magnitude, and epicenter, he said.