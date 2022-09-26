In a mid-night drama unfolded in Rajasthan, more than 80 Congress MLAs offered to submit their resignation to the Assembly speaker C P Joshi citing their disagreement with the probable elevation of Sachin Pitlot as the Chief Minister in case Ashok Gehlot becomes the party president.

According to the sources, the Gehlot loyalists gathered at cabinet minister Shanti Dhariwal’s residence in the evening and took the resolution of resigning en masse. The loyalists want the successor of Gehlot to have the credential of supporting the government during the toppling efforts in 2020.

It is also learnt that while the MLAs were going to meet Joshi, Gehlot, Pilot and his loyalists were waiting at CM’s residence for the scheduled meeting along with Mallikarajun Kharge who was recruited by Sonia Gandhi earlier on the day as an observer.

On instructions of Rahul Gandhi, sources said, senior party leader K C Venugopal spoke with Gehlot to realize the depth of the situation. A few media reports though claimed that during the conversation Gehlot said ‘Nothing is in my hands. The MLAs are angry’, Venugopal denied any such calls.

Interestingly, though Gehlot has been claiming that he doesn’t have anything to do with the rebellion, his capacity to gather the loyalists was evident during the Pitlot-led rebellion. The Rajasthan CM earlier signaled the Gandhis about his intention to keep both the posts but Rahul was very clear about the ‘one-man-one-post’ resolution.

Political observers who have been closely looking at the progress said that without Gehlot’s subtle support such a large scale of rebellion is rarely possible.

Meanwhile Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Singh, an ally of Congress in the state, referred to the gravity of the situation and asked Congress to sort it out for as soon as possible. In a late-night tweet he said, “We have left no stone unturned in maintaining the alliance with respect to Rajasthan, nor will there be any changes in it today. If any new equation is formed after the election of the Congress president, then the decision about the post of chief minister in the state will also have to be taken by the Congress.”

Having tested the muddy water, the state BJP has also joined the row. Indicating that the President rule must be imposed on the state the deputy leader of the opposition Rajendra Rathore tweeted, “The current political situation in Rajasthan is pointing towards President's rule. Chief Minister @ashokgehlot51, why are you doing drama? Why is there a delay after the cabinet has resigned? You too should resign.”

The state BJP president Satish Poonia claimed that the trends of upcoming 2023 state elections have become clear. "There is not so much uncertainty in today's India-Australia cricket match as there is about the leaders in the Congress party of Rajasthan. The meetings of MLAs are going on separately, the political hypocrisy of resignations is going on separately. What rule will they enforce? Where will they take Rajasthan, God save Rajasthan,” he said.

At the current juncture, until there is any resolution reached by the high command, all the forces are assembled against Sachin Pilot who has just 21 loyalists in a house of 200. Political observers are also sniffing at BJP’s probable engagement to woo Pilot again if the crisis doesn’t subside soon.