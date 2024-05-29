With Actor Fahadh Faasil's Diagnosis At 41, ADHD And Its Effects On Adults In Focus | Questions Answered

With actor Fahad Faasil's recent diagnosis of the widely known but comparatively less discussed Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), the mental health condition and its impacts on adults have taken center stage of many discussions. World Health Organization (WHO) says ADHD is one of the most common mental disorders that affects 5–8% of children.
In fact, the rise in the ADHD cases has become significantly evident amongst adults following the Covid-19 lockdowns, a stretched period of time that besides affecting the physical health of millions of people across the globe, meddled with the mental health wellness parameters as well.
However, ADHD till date has remained an extremely underdiagnosed mental health condition across the world.
How is ADHD defined?
Pschologically, ADHD is defined as a neurodiverse condition associated with an affected individual's behaviour and his/her ability to participate in i social interaction.
Very often the affected individuals seem restless, impulsive and struggling with concentration power. According to the experts, the conditions is best diagnosed when children are under 12 years. However, sometimes the symptoms surface later during the adult phase..
What causes ADHD?
Even after all these years of extensive neurobiolgical ad psychological research, the root cause of ADHD is yet to be known.
However, experts cite genetic predisposition as one of the possible causes. Besides, premature births and the mother's smoking or drinking habit during pregnancy also possibly increase the chances of ADHD in the baby.
ADHD in adults: How to identify?
In case of the adults, ADHD often takes the shape of a more complex thus misunderstood mental health condition. This necessitates a more in-depth approach to diagnosis and management.
In adults, the symptoms often include the following:
difficulty in sustaining attention
forgetfulness
poor organisational skill
impulsiveness
difficulty following through on tasks.
unpunctuality
procrastination
poor time management
difficulties in managing responsibilities
hyperactivity
restlessness
Affected individuals often find difficulty in meeting deadlines and multitasking leading to underachievement despite high potential and consequent dissatisfaction.
What can help in managing ADHD?
ADHD management demands a holistic and multidimensional approach including medication, counselling and lifestyle changes.
Medication- Stimulants like Methylphenidate and non-stimulants like Atomoxetine are often prescribed to regulate attention and behaviour.
Psychological counselling- Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) done by mental health professionals are designed to develop the patinet's coping mechanism, improve organisational skills, address negative thought patterns.
Lifestyle changes- Healthy lifestyle habits including regular exercise, healthy diet, adequate sleep, meditation, yoga, journalling significantly reduce symptoms.