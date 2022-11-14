Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mehbooba Mufti Stresses On Unity Among J&K People, Says Way To Achieve More Than Article 370 Restoration

Jammu and Kashmir: Former CM Mehbooba Mufti said Article 370 restoration is a reality and it will happen today, tomorrow or day after, but, along with that, her party will continue its struggle for the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Mehbooba Mufti press conference in Srinagar
File photo of Mehbooba Mufti. Photo: PTI/S. Irfan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 4:34 pm

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said if the people of Jammu and Kashmir unite like India did against the British then getting back its special status will not be a huge task.

In 2019, the BJP-led Centre had abrogated Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The former chief minister also said the focus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is on the resolution of the Kashmir issue. "Our identity and our existence is at stake. It is not about Article 370 and 35A, it is about the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. Our goal posts are changing. They think the people will forget the basic issue and talk about Article 370," she said.

"We are not going to raise this issue again and again, its (Article 370) restoration is a reality and it will happen today, tomorrow or day after, but, along with that, the PDP will continue its struggle for the resolution of the Kashmir issue for which so many people have sacrificed their lives," Mehbooba said.

She was speaking at a function at the PDP headquarter's here in which Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement vice president Syed Iqbal Tahir joined the party. 

The PDP chief said if the people of Jammu and Kashmir unite, "we can achieve more than" the erstwhile state's special status.

"When people get united, like the whole of India had got against British… Similarly, if people of Jammu and Kashmir get united, then getting back Article 370 will not be a huge task. In fact, we can achieve more than that and God willing, we will," she said.

Mehbooba said Jammu and Kashmir would not have become a part of India if the country's first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru would not have been there.

Related stories

BJP Lashes Out At Mehbooba Mufti Over Her Remarks On ECI

Jitendra Singh Takes Dig At Mehbooba Mufti, Says 'India's Democracy Far Better Than Any Country In World'

Mehbooba Mufti Lashes Out At Media After Administration Issues Eviction Notice To Her

"If this situation would have been in 1947, then Jammu and Kashmir will never have joined this India which they want to create where they want to end secularism, democracy… perhaps we would not have become a part of this if Jawahar Lal Nehru was not there. Had there been no Nehru, J-K would not have become a part of this country," she said.

On the recent order by the Ganderbal deputy commissioner banning the use of electric heaters, which was later revoked, Mufti said it was shameful.

"The biggest share of the electricity from our state goes to the NHPC pool on which the country and its industries run. It is because of that electricity that the BJP or other parties announce free electricity to people in other states," she said.

Welcoming Tahir into the PDP, Mehbooba said her party needs educated youth, especially at a time when Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a difficult phase. 
 

Tags

National India Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Mehbooba Mufti J&K: Article 370 5 August 2019 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Jawaharlal Nehru Politics Special Status
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms