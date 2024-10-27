Meghalaya University That Faced ‘Jihad’ Attack From Assam CM Sarma Marks Milestone

University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) that faced ‘jihad’ attack from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier this year has now marked a milestone.
On the occasion, senior Meghalaya ministers, including Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, attended an event celebrating the National Medical Council (NMC) approving intake for 150 MBBS seats for a medical college in the university, IE reported.
Earlier, this year the university was in the news for being targeted by Assam CM Sarma.
Reportedly, the USTM is a top 200 university under the National Institutional Ranking Framework, run by a foundation owned by Mahbubul Hoque, a Bengali-Muslim from Assam, who is also the Chancellor of the institute, IE report mentioned.
Earlier this year, Hoque was targeted by Assam CM Sarma.
Sarma had accused Hoque that he was responsible for flash floods in Guwahati because construction of the medical college, saying that the architecture of the university’s main gate, which has three domes, is a sign of “jihad”.
Sarma had also said that the Assam government was exploring the possibility of students who graduate from the varsity not being eligible to compete for posts advertised by the Assam government.
On Saturday, the University celebrated the NMC approving the intake for 150 MBBS seats.
Earlier this week, the Meghalaya cabinet also paved the way for the functioning of the PA Sangma International Medical College in USTM by bringing an ordinance.
“I was part of the process in 2008 because I was in the Cabinet then when USTM bill was passed… we were obviously all very excited, but looking at this entire journey of hoe USTM has gone through ups and downs and yet managed to overcome the difficulties, I think is a great testament of the team, the values, the principles, and the leadership that is today present at USTM. And I must congratulate Mr Hoque for being able to provide that vision and leadership… On behalf of our family, it’s something that’s really very touching to see that Mr Hoque has named this medical college after Mr PA Sangma,” said CM Conrad Sangma at the event, as per the report.