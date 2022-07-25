Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

MCD Reports Single Dengue Case In The Past One Week

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has reported a single case of dengue in the city in the past week.

undefined
Delhi Dengue Cases (Representational Image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 11:29 pm

One fresh case of dengue has been reported in Delhi in the last one week, taking the total number of cases recorded this year so far to 159, according to a civic body report issued on Monday.

The city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 on April, 30 in May, and 32 in June, the report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said. This month, 16 cases have been reported till July 23. One fresh case of dengue has been reported in the last one week, it said.

The total count of dengue cases reported in the capital this year till July 16 was 158. Delhi has also reported 33 cases of malaria and eight cases of chikungunya so far this year, the report said. 

Related stories

Project SORT Launched By MCD For Making Zero-waste Societies, Institutes

153 Dengue Cases Reported In Delhi So Far, 10 In July: Civic Report

MCD Wants Zero-tolerance Towards Corruption, Sets Up Corruption Complaint Cell

Tags

National Municipal Corporation Of Delhi (MCD) Dengue Malaria Delhi Chikungunya
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Black Sea Port After Grain Exports Deal

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Black Sea Port After Grain Exports Deal