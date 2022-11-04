Friday, Nov 04, 2022
MCD Polls Likely To Be Announced Today; State Election Commission To Hold Press Conference

The election was scheduled for March when the centre asked the EC to postpone it. In April, it unified three municipalities and formed committee to conduct the ward delimitation exercise.

EVM (Representational Image)
EVM (Representational Image) File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 12:32 pm

The Delhi State Election Commission will hold a press conference today at 4 pm and as per the reports of India Today, it may announce the polling schedule of much awaited MCD polls.

Since the exercise of ward delimitation got over and the EC received and compiled the suggestions, the buzz around the polling dates announcement has been there. Earlier, three municipalities- South, North and the East were merged to form a unified MCD by the central government.

The number of total wards has also been changed from 272 to 250. Among 250 seats, 42 will now be reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC).

Though AAP took jibes at the centre and the commission for not properly heeding to their suggestions regarding the delimitation, nothing changed on the ground.

Also Read| Delhi All Set For Civic Polls: MCD Elections, Delimitation And Reaction Of Political Parties

This year the SEC has also recruited election expenditure observers who will keep a track on the spending of the contending candidates across 250 wards of the city.

BJP has been ruling MCD for more than a decade and this time, AAP, the ruling party of Delhi has pulled up its socks to turn the tables. The recent efforts of Arvind Kejriwal to identify the garbage heaps spread across the city were among the concerted efforts that are revealing the alleged failures of the BJP-run body.

The election of three MCDs was scheduled in March. However, just prior to the elections the centre asked the EC to postpone it. On April 5, parliament passed Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill-2022 in a bid to unify the three municipalities.

After the delimitation exercise that followed after the unification, the MHA on October 18 gave the final notification stating the new ward set up.

