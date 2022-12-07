MCD Elections: Delhi Gets Its First Transgender Councilor, Who Is AAP's Bobby Kinner?

In a landslide win, AAP on Wednesday secured the majority in Delhi’s MCD elections with Bobby Kinner becoming the first-ever transgender councillor of the national capital.

AAP's Bobby Kinner won the civic polls from Sultanpuri-A ward after defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ekta Jatav and Congress' Varuna Dhaka.



Bobby (38) was given a ticket from Sultanpuri A (ward 43) seat. She has been associated with AAP since the Anna Hazare movement OF 2011 and later when the party was formed.

Bobby is not a new face in politics. In 2017, she ran as an independent candidate but the AAP’s Sanjeev Kumar won the seat that year.

According to media reports, Bobby could not complete her education after class XII due to personal reasons. However, since she was young, she has been involved in social work to uplift her community.

At the age of 14-15, Bobby was taken by the transgender community and then she became a wedding dancer. From there their journey to politics was through social work.

Initially, the AAP candidate focused on working for her own community but later realised it was essential to join politics to represent her community and give it a voice in society.

She is also the president of the Delhi unit of the Hindu Yuva Samaj Ekta Awam Anti-Terrorism Committee.

She also runs a primary school in her area for children.



