A fire broke out in a cosmetic factory in the Baddi industrial area of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Friday afternoon, trapping 32 people inside. Emergency responders quickly transported 32 individuals to various hospitals for treatment. Among them, five with critical burn injuries were taken to PGI Chandigarh, six to ESI Katha, and two to Baddi Hospital, while 19 are receiving treatment at the Brooklyn Hospital.
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Cosmetic Factory In Himachal Pradesh, 32 Workers Rescued
A fierce fire at a cosmetic factory in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district trapped 32 workers, prompting swift emergency response and rescue operations as firefighters battled thick smoke to ensure the safety of those affected. b
Firefighters from Nalagarh and nearby areas are actively working to control the blaze, and the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) is engaged in rescue operations at the scene in Jhadmazri. The fire-fighting efforts are challenged by thick smoke emanating from the cosmetic materials. Eyewitnesses reported that workers had climbed on top of the building for safety.
The situation is being closely monitored by Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma, who assured that all necessary measures are being taken to address the ongoing emergency.