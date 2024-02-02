A fire broke out in a cosmetic factory in the Baddi industrial area of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Friday afternoon, trapping 32 people inside. Emergency responders quickly transported 32 individuals to various hospitals for treatment. Among them, five with critical burn injuries were taken to PGI Chandigarh, six to ESI Katha, and two to Baddi Hospital, while 19 are receiving treatment at the Brooklyn Hospital.