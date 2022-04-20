Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid Surge In Delhi: Schools Won't Shut, Wear Mask Or Pay Rs 500 Fine

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has decided to not close schools but chose to come up with a separate standard operating procedure.

Covid Surge In Delhi: Schools Won't Shut, Wear Mask Or Pay Rs 500 Fine
A person wearing mask Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 1:31 pm

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday made wearing of masks mandatory and imposed a fine of Rs 500 for violation, according to officials cited by PTI.

The directive was issued in a DDMA meeting on Wednesday chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The meeting was called in light of the recent surge in Delhi's COVID-19 infections and positivity rate in the national capital.

The DDMA also decided to not close schools, but chose to come up with a separate standard operating procedure in consultation with experts.

The Delhi government had removed the mask requirement earlier this month. In the light of recent surge, however, experts have said that masks need to be enforced strictly.

Related stories

COVID Surge In Delhi: Lt Governor To Chair DDMA Meet Today, Imposition Of Mask Mandated Expected

What's Delhi's Colour-Coded, Graded Response Action Plan For COVID Management?

COVID Surge: Delhi's Positivity Rate Climbs To 7.72%, New Infections See Minor Dip

The mask mandate was expected as Uttar Pradesh issued a similar directive in six of its National Capital Region districts adjoining Delhi — Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Baghpat. The mask mandate was also issued for the state capital Lucknow. Earlier last week, the UP government put all the state's NCR districts on alert in light of the COVID-19 surge in Delhi.

Delhi has seen a three-fold COVID-19 surge over the past week. Compared to around 200 daily cases a week, Delhi is now reporting 500-600 new infections every day. The positivity rate was also 2.7 on 11 April that touched 7.72 on Monday. Delhi on Tuesday reported 632 new coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 4.42 per cent. 

With PTI inputs

Tags

National Delhi Delhi Covid-19 Delhi Covid Restrictions Covid Surge Mask Mandate COVID Wave Covid-19 Positivity Rate Covid Positivity Rate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Daniel Craig, Eight Actors Speculated To Play The Next James Bond

After Daniel Craig, Eight Actors Speculated To Play The Next James Bond

What Ails Kohli? Straight-shooting Shastri Says Former India Captain Is 'Overcooked'

What Ails Kohli? Straight-shooting Shastri Says Former India Captain Is 'Overcooked'