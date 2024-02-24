National

Maratha Quota Demand: Rasta Roko Protests In Latur

Protesters parked their vehicles on the roads and raised slogans against the government including the chief minister and two deputy chief ministers.

PTI
PTI

February 24, 2024

Members of the Maratha community staged road blockade protests in Latur
info_icon

Members of the Maratha community on Saturday staged road blockade protests in Latur demanding the implementation of a draft notification on the issuance of OBC certificates to "blood relatives" of Kunbi Marathas on a call given by quota leader Manoj Jarange.

Demonstrations were held at various locations between 11 am to 1 pm. Protesters parked their vehicles on the roads and raised slogans against the government including the chief minister and two deputy chief ministers.

"All members of the Maratha community from Marathwada should be given Kunbi certificates as mentioned in the Hyderabad Gazette. They must be inducted into the OBC category," they demanded.

During an agitation held on the Barshi Road, a youth attempted to set himself on fire by pouring kerosene. A potential tragedy was averted as police detained him.

