'Manmohan Singh Is Also An Example...': Arjun Meghwal's Reply To Rahul Gandhi's Lateral Entry Criticism

What did Arjun Meghwal say?

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's reaction on the lateral entry policy, Meghwal said, “Rahul Gandhi alleges that RSS people are recruited through lateral entry. We want to say that Dr Manmohan Singh is also an example of lateral entry. In 1976, how did you appoint him financial secretary? Your Planning Commission's vice-chairman was also on a lateral entry. You will find hundreds of such examples...you started lateral entry.”