The deceased were identified as N Michael, 33, and M Khaba, 23, they added.

The Police Control Room issued a statement saying, "Two individuals were killed in a firing incident between armed miscreants at bordering area of Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts."

A police officer told PTI, "After the unknown gunmen launched the attack, the village volunteers retaliated, resulting in a gunfight in which one village volunteer was killed and another was injured."

He added, "Following the retaliation, the attackers retreated, regrouped and attacked again. The gunfight is underway."