National

Two Killed After Fresh Violence Erupted In Manipur's Kangpokpi

As a consequence of the gunfire, residents, including women, children, and the elderly sought safety in other areas in Kadangband and neighbouring Koutruk village.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

January 30, 2024

Violence erupted in Manipur.
Violence erupted in Manipur.

Fresh violence erupted in Manipur's Kangpokpi district killing two village volunteers while two others were injured in an attack on their camp by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at a camp near Kadangband village in Lamshang area, adjacent to Imphal West district.

The deceased were identified as N Michael, 33, and M Khaba, 23, they added.

The Police Control Room issued a statement saying, "Two individuals were killed in a firing incident between armed miscreants at bordering area of Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts."

A police officer told PTI, "After the unknown gunmen launched the attack, the village volunteers retaliated, resulting in a gunfight in which one village volunteer was killed and another was injured."

He added, "Following the retaliation, the attackers retreated, regrouped and attacked again. The gunfight is underway."

As a consequence of the gunfire, residents, including women, children, and the elderly sought safety in other areas in Kadangband and neighbouring Koutruk village.

The injured individuals have been taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal.

To restore control, additional security personnel have been dispatched to the region, reportedly.

Koutruk and Kadangband villages have been severely affected by the persisting ethnic violence, witnessing multiple gun battles between armed groups representing the two conflicting communities.

Manipur has been grappling with ethnic tensions between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the Kukis from the adjoining hills since May of the previous year, resulting in over 180 casualties.

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS