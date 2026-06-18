Man Poisons Two Minor Sons Before Dying by Suicide in Chhattisgarh

A man allegedly poisoned his two sons, aged 2 and 3, before ending his own life by consuming the same substance in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, police said on Thursday.
The bodies of the 35-year-old man and his two children were found inside their house in Birkoni village under the Naila police outpost limits on Wednesday, a police official said.
As per preliminary information, the deceased, identified as Ramesh Kumar Patel (35), had been involved in a domestic dispute with his wife around four days ago. Following the argument, his wife left for her parental home along with their daughter, he said.
On Tuesday, the woman returned to her husband's house, but another argument broke out between the couple, after which she again left for her parents' home, the official said.
Patel and his sons were found dead inside their house on Wednesday, he said.
Initial investigations suggest that Patel first administered poison to the two children and later consumed it himself. A poisonous substance was recovered from the house, the official said.