Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Man Impersonating As Crime Branch Official Nabbed In Assam

A fraud was masquerading as a crime branch official was extorting money from a number of people since the past few days. He was caught in Assam on Tuesday.

Man Impersonating As Crime Branch Official Nabbed In Assam
Representative image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 8:39 pm

Guwahati, Jun 14 (PTI) A fraudster, who masqueraded as a crime branch official and extorted money from a number of accused persons, was arrested by Assam Police, a senior CID officer said on Tuesday.


According to an official release by the CID Superintendent of Police, a case was registered on Monday against the man, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh but resided in Guwahati.


"He has been impersonating as Crime Branch Inspector and extorting money from suspects/accused of various CID cases," it said.


The fraudster used to extort money on the pretext of exonerating the accused by influencing senior officers of the CID.


"He has been produced before the court and taken into judicial custody for further interrogation. Searches have been conducted at his residence," the release added.

Tags

National CID Superintendent Of Police Judicial Custody Interrogation CID Cases Residence Pretext Of Exonerating Crime Branch Officer Extorted Money
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested In Bengaluru On Alleged Drug Consumption Charges

Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested In Bengaluru On Alleged Drug Consumption Charges

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings