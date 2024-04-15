National

Man Found Dead In A Park In Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Man Found Dead In A Park In Delhi's Punjabi Bagh Photo: File Image
A 35-year-old man was found dead at a park in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Monday.

The information about the dead body at Jheel Park was received by the police on Sunday at 7.45 pm, they added.

"Based on the preliminary observations and circumstances, it appears to be a case of murder. Hence, an FIR under section 302 (murder) of IPC is being registered," a police officer said.

The police said the victim has been identified as Dinesh Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur.

Investigations are underway to establish the circumstances leading to the incident and apprehend the culprits, the officer said.

