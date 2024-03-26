National

Man Beaten To Death By Neighbours In Kota; 3 Booked

Kunhari Circle Inspector Arvind Bhardwaj said the incident occurred when Valmiki, 33, a resident of the Chambal Colony in Kota, was returning around midnight on Monday.

PTI
A man was allegedly beaten to death by neighbours here after a heated argument, police said on Tuesday.

Three people were detained over the killing of Sunil Valmiki, who has several criminal cases against him, including attempt to murder, they said.

The three accused, also residing in the same colony, attacked him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons and left him critically injured. 

He was then rushed to MBS Hospital in Kota where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Tuesday morning, Bhardwaj said. 

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. However, police have learnt that the three accused had a heated argument with Valimki on Monday, he said. 

Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s sister, police have lodged an FIR against Sumit Valmiki (19), Golu (30) and Piyush Valmiki (20) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder), he added. 

The accused have been detained and the body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem, the officer said. 

The deceased has seven criminal cases registered against him, including under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 308 (culpable homicide), he added.

