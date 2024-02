Jasvinder was identified with the help of footage obtained from around 1,000 CCTV cameras and intelligence input, a police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said Jasvinder wrote slogans such as "Delhi Banega Khalistan" on the wall of a park located at Vishnu Garden near a school in Tilak Nagar on the night of January 25.

A case was lodged under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act at the Tilak Nagar Police Station on January 26, Veer said.