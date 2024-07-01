RSS, 'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai' & Friendly Banter With Dhankhar: Kharge's Rajya Sabha Speech

Leader of Opposition Kharge’s remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and appointments of its members prompted criticism from Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who questioned, "Is it a crime to be a member of an organisation? You are saying a particular person is a member of the RSS, is that in itself a crime? The RSS is an organisation working for the nation. They have a lot of intelligent people," Dhankhar added.