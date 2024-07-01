RSS, 'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai' & Friendly Banter With Dhankhar: Kharge's Rajya Sabha Speech

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday attacked the government in the Rajya Sabha over issues ranging from the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam to the Agnipath scheme.
Leader of Opposition Kharge’s remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and appointments of its members prompted criticism from Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who questioned, "Is it a crime to be a member of an organisation? You are saying a particular person is a member of the RSS, is that in itself a crime? The RSS is an organisation working for the nation. They have a lot of intelligent people," Dhankhar added.
Participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge took potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that last 10 years of his rule was just a trailer and 'picture abhi baaki hai', saying the third term of NDA has seen exam paper leaks, terror attack in J&K, train accident, airport canopy collapse, bridges cave-ins and toll tax hike.
Kharge said the prime minister during the Lok Sabha election campaign stated many times that "pichle 10 saal toh bas trailer tha, abhi asli picture baaki hai" (last ten years was just a trailer, the real picture is yet to come). "How the PM's picture would be, we have been able to imagine in the last one month," Kharge quipped.
Amidst the intense debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge shared several light moments, bringing smiles to the faces of fellow parliamentarians.
During the debate, as Kharge rose to speak, he mentioned his foot pain and sought permission to sit. Dhankhar readily agreed, saying, "We must ensure you're comfortable while addressing the House."
Kharge quipped that seated speeches lack passion, drawing a laugh from Dhankhar, who agreed, saying, "There's no 'jazba' (passion) while sitting."
The friendly exchange drew laughter from the Upper House, with Kharge thanking Dhankhar for allowing him to participate. When treasury bench members laughed, Kharge asked why, saying, "This is how they mislead me."
Kharge then added, “The Chairman also misleads me.”
Chairman replied, “Let’s delete this from the record that I also do the same.”