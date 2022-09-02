Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Make Action Plan For Fly Ash Disposal, Chhattisgarh CM Tells Raigarh Officials

Baghel said Raigarh district was struggling with elephant attacks but his government's 'Narva Vikas' programme, involving the rejuvenation of rivulets, was reducing such incidents as availability of water and food was curbing instances of jumbos arriving in villages.

CM Baghel directed officials in Raigarh district to formulate an action plan to dispose of fly ash

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 6:21 pm

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday directed officials in Raigarh district to formulate an action plan to dispose of fly ash generated from power plants.

He was chairing a review meeting of Raigarh district as part of his constituency-wise outreach programme called 'bhent mulaqat', a public relations department official said.

"An action plan should be drafted for the disposal of fly ash generated from power plants. Under no circumstance should fly ash be dumped in rivers, streams or private farm land,” the official quoted the CM as saying in the meeting. Improper disposal of coal fly ash results in deterioration of quality of soil and water, causing risk to environment, the CM further said.

Baghel said Raigarh district was struggling with elephant attacks but his government's 'Narva Vikas' programme, involving the rejuvenation of rivulets, was reducing such incidents as availability of water and food was curbing instances of jumbos arriving in villages.

The CM cited Achanakmar Tiger Reserve as an example of the Narva Vikas programme reducing human-elephant conflict issues, adding that bamboo, banana etc must be grown near rivulets to attract elephants.

He also asked officials to ensure appointment of specialist doctors in government hospitals using District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

UPA MLAs From Jharkhand Shifted To Raipur To Protect Them From BJP's Poaching Bid, Says Bhupesh Baghel

Can Order Probe Into Death Of Singh Deo's Relative If Family Wishes: Baghel

BJP ‘Bowled Bouncer’ To Jharkhand, Lost Government In Bihar: Bhupesh Baghel

Tags

National Action Plan Fly Ash Disposal Chhattisgarh CM Raigarh Officials Narva Vikas' Programme Constituency-wise Outreach Programme Bhent Mulaqat Elephant Attacks
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot

SL Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh In Thriller, Qualify For Super Four - Highlights

SL Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh In Thriller, Qualify For Super Four - Highlights