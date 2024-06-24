National

Mahtab Takes Oath As Pro-Tem Speaker Of New Lok Sabha

A seven-time MP, Mahtab, along with a panel of chairpersons is tasked with running the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Monday and Tuesday when winning candidates will take oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

ANI
Mahtab Takes Oath As Pro-Tem Speaker Of New Lok Sabha | Photo: ANI
info_icon

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday administered oath to BJP member B Mahtab as 'speaker pro-tem' of the newly-constituted 18th Lok Sabha.

On Wednesday, he will preside over the House when a new Speaker will be elected.

Mahtab along with the panel of chairpersons was appointed by the president on June 20.

