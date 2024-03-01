Maharashtra's GSDP Likely To Expand By 10 Pc In FY25, Govt Focus On Farmers: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra's gross state domestic product (GSDP) was expected to grow by 10 per cent in FY 2024-25 and the government is committed to ensure that revenue deficit doesn't cross the prescribed limit, Finance Minister Ajit Pawar told the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Replying to a debate on the interim budget for FY 2024-25 presented in the Lower House earlier this week, Pawar, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said the fiscal deficit -- gap between government's income and expenditure -- has been restricted at 2.32 per cent of state GDP.

GSDP indicates total economic output generated within a state's boundaries over a specified period, typically a fiscal year.

He said the GST (Goods and Services Tax) recovery has also increased, filling the state coffers substantially. The GST revenue has increased 19.9 per cent, which is the highest for a state in the country.

Pawar said the state's current debt is 18.02 per cent of the GSDP and added the prescribed limit should be 25 per cent.