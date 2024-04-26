National

Maharashtra: Two Killed As Drunk Driver Rams Tempo Into Pedestrians Bikers In Palghar District

The incident took place in the Wada area on Wednesday night. The police have arrested the tempo driver but are yet to share his details.

Advertisement

Two Killed Six Injured As Drunk Driver Rams Tempo Into Pedestrians Bikers In Palghar District
info_icon

Two persons were killed and six injured, some of them seriously, after a drunk man driving a tempo knocked down pedestrians and two-wheeler riders in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Wada area on Wednesday night, he said. The police have arrested the tempo driver but are yet to share his details.

Also Read | Which Constituencies Are Voting In Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Polls On April 26?

The tempo first hit pedestrians Ashok Kalingada (36) and Ajinkya Berde (35), killing them on the spot. The drunk driver then rammed the vehicle into a few two-wheelers, injuring six persons, a police official said. 

Advertisement

The injured individuals have been admitted to a local hospital where some of them are said to be in critical condition, he said.

The station house officer of Wada police station said the tempo driver has been booked under the Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: Manchester City Blank Brighton 4-0 In English Premier League
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know