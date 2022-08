Thane district in Maharashtra reported 355 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,40,493, a health official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday. Thane district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, is now left with 2,362 active cases, he said.

With no fresh COVID-19 fatality, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,939.

The number of recoveries in the district stood at 7,26,590 as of Friday, the official added.

