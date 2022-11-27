Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Sees 64 Covid-19 Cases, 117 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 451

The recovery count increased by 117 to touch 79,86,827, leaving the state with an active caseload of 451, he said. Mumbai accounted for 16 of the new cases, which took the metropolis' tally to 11,53,967, while the toll remained unchanged at 19,743.

COVID-19 cases (Representational image)
COVID-19 cases (Representational image) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Nov 2022 9:02 pm

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 64 Covid-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,35,684, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,406, a health official said.

The recovery count increased by 117 to touch 79,86,827, leaving the state with an active caseload of 451, he said.

Mumbai accounted for 16 of the new cases, which took the metropolis' tally to 11,53,967, while the toll remained unchanged at 19,743.

Mumbai circle reported 30 cases, which took the tally and toll to 23,87,634 and 40,130. It was followed by 23 cases in Pune circle, among others. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra 64 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Active Covid-19 Cases India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 India Covid-19 Death Toll
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Woman Allegedly Kills 18-month-Old Daughter In UP's Bijnor

Woman Allegedly Kills 18-month-Old Daughter In UP's Bijnor