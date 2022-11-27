Maharashtra Sees 64 Covid-19 Cases, 117 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 451

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 64 Covid-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,35,684, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,406, a health official said.

The recovery count increased by 117 to touch 79,86,827, leaving the state with an active caseload of 451, he said.

Mumbai accounted for 16 of the new cases, which took the metropolis' tally to 11,53,967, while the toll remained unchanged at 19,743.

Mumbai circle reported 30 cases, which took the tally and toll to 23,87,634 and 40,130. It was followed by 23 cases in Pune circle, among others.

