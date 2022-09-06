Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Maharashtra: Nashik Logs 34 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 194

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 8:31 pm

Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday recorded 34 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 4,81,656, an official said.

With no fresh fatalities, the toll remained unchanged at 8,904, while the count of recoveries rose to 4,72,558, he said.

The district currently has 194 active cases, the official said.

As per official data, Nashik city has so far logged 2,75,824 cases, while 1,79,361 were reported in other parts of the district, 14,031 in Malegaon and 8,524 from outside the district.

-With PTI Input

