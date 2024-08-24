Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Statewide ‘Bandh’ Today Against Badlapur Incident; Transport, Schools, Hospitals To Remain Open

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders | X/ANI

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced a 'Maharashtra Bandh' on Saturday, in protest against the alleged sexual abuse of two nursery girls at a Badlapur school. The bandh, supported by the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP, follows massive protests in Badlapur where thousands took to the streets and railway tracks. Public transport, hospitals, and schools are expected to remain open, while banks will be closed due to RBI rules. In other news, the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital continues to generate outrage as the country’s witnesses nationwide protests against the incident. On Friday, CBI's submitted its remand to the court, requesting judicial custody for Sanjay Roy—the main accused in the case. Reportedly, CBI’s remand doesn’t mention about "gang rape" or involvement of multiple individuals with Roy being the sole accused so far. The court approved the CBI’s request, sending Roy to judicial custody until September 6. He was transferred to Presidency Jail. The victim’s parents, suspecting multiple individuals' involvement, raised concerns about gang rape to the CBI and filed a petition with the Calcutta High Court seeking a court-monitored investigation.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Aug 2024, 08:18:20 am IST Maharashtra Bandh News LIVE: MVA Leader Uddhav Thackeray Says 'No Political Motive' Behind Strike' Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has said, "There is no political motive behind the bandh called by the MVA on August 24.”

24 Aug 2024, 08:09:51 am IST MVA ‘Maharashtra Bandh’ LIVE: Educational Institutions, Hospitals, Transport To Remain Open The schools, colleges, hospitals and public transport will remain operational in Maharashtra amid the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA’s) call for statewide shutdown against Badlapur incident.