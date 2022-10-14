Maharashtra Logs 477 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 Deaths; Active Tally At 2,759

Maharashtra on Friday reported 477 new COVID-19 cases and four fresh deaths linked to the infection, taking the overall tally to 81,26,797 and the toll to 1,48,371, said the state health department.

On Thursday, the state had reported 475 COVID-19 cases and one fatality related to the respiratory illness.

Of the new cases, the highest 336 cases were from the Mumbai administrative circle followed by Pune (65), Nagpur (25), Nashik (20), Akola (17), Latur (6), Aurangabad (4) and Kolhapur (4) circles, said the department in a bulletin.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts and Maharashtra has eight such regions.

All the four coronavirus-linked fatalities in the last 24 hours were reported from the Kolhapur circle.

The number of recuperated cases rose to 79,75,667 after 319 patients recovered from the infection during the day, said the bulletin.

As per the department, Maharashtra has 2,759 active COVID-19 cases and of these, the highest - 1,093 - were in Mumbai, followed by 554 and 446 in Pune and Thane districts, respectively.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.14 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

With 23,556 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,50,37,528, said the bulletin.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,26,797; fresh cases 477; death toll 1,48,371; recoveries 79,75,667; active cases 2,759; total tests 8,50,37,528.

-With PTI Input