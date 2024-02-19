Maharashtra Govt To Present Bill To Exceed 50% Reservation Limit For Marathas

The Maharashtra government is planning to present a bill on Tuesday to increase reservation for Marathas beyond the 50 per cent limit in a special session of the state legislature.

According to The Indian Express report, the government intends to provide 10 to 12 per cent reservation for Marathas in education and employment, similar to the allocation made in 2018 by the previous state government.

This decision was made following a report submitted to the state government by the Maharashtra Backward Class Commission (MBCC) led by chairman Justice (Retired) Sunil Shukre.