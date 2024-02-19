Maharashtra Govt To Present Bill To Exceed 50% Reservation Limit For Marathas

The Maharashtra government is planning to present a bill on Tuesday to increase reservation for Marathas beyond the 50 per cent limit in a special session of the state legislature.
According to The Indian Express report, the government intends to provide 10 to 12 per cent reservation for Marathas in education and employment, similar to the allocation made in 2018 by the previous state government.
This decision was made following a report submitted to the state government by the Maharashtra Backward Class Commission (MBCC) led by chairman Justice (Retired) Sunil Shukre.
The Commission recently submitted a report on the social and educational disadvantages faced by the Maratha community after conducting a survey of approximately 2.5 crore households within nine days.
Reportedly, the said report has verified that the Marathas are socially and educationally disadvantaged. It has placed responsibility on the state government to determine how to provide reservation for the Marathas.
CM Eknath Shinde told the media, "We will call a special session of the legislature on February 20 to discuss the issue of Maratha reservation based on the report. We will first table it in front of the cabinet. We are positive on this issue of giving reservation to Marathas without harming the reservation of OBCs."
CM Shinde has urged Maratha social activist Manoj Jarange Patil to end his hunger strike for Maratha reservation, stating that the government is actively addressing the issue and protests are unnecessary. In response to Patil's demand, the Maharashtra government has released a draft notification amending rules to grant Kunbi (OBC) certificates to Marathas, now including the term 'Sage-soyare' to refer to the extended family.