Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
Maharashtra Government Announces Helpline To Prevent Child Labour

A new initiave in the form of child helpline number has been introduced by the Maharashtra government. the Chief Minister appeals the citizens to put it to good use.

Updated: 12 Jun 2022 3:11 pm

Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Labour Minister Hasan Mushrif on Saturday appealed to people to dial 1098 to prevent child labour.
       

“Child labour is a very unfortunate practice in the society. We need everyone's support to end the child labour. People should dial 1098 helpline and inform us,” he said.
        

He said the name of the informant will be kept secret. 
        

"If children under 14 years found working instead of going to the school, people should intimate us using the helpline. The government will provide such children free education,” the minister added.

National Child Labour Helpline Numbers Maharashtra Government Free Education Unfortunate Experience Malpractices Mumbai
