Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra FDA recovers Therapeutic Drugs From The Gym

In a raid on Tuesday, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized therapeutic drugs worth more than Rs 5 lakh from a gym on Mira Road.

Maharashtra FDA recovers Therapeutic Drugs From The Gym
Maharashtra FDA recovers Therapeutic Drugs From The Gym Representational Image/ Unsplash

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 7:40 am

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday said its officials raided a gymnasium in Mira Road and seized therapeutic drugs worth more than Rs 5 lakh stocked without permission from authorities.

The raid was carried out based on information received at the intelligence branch of the  FDA, said the regulator in a press release.
A team of the FDA recovered mephentermin, testosterone, and growth hormone injections, among 71 therapeutic drugs, at the gymnasium-cum-wellness store, said the release.

These items, worth more than Rs 5 lakh, were stored in the premises without obtaining licence as per provisions laid down under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, it added. 

Tags

National Food And Drug Administration (FDA) Maharashtra Drugs And Narcotics Therapeutic Purposes Gyms MIRA ROAD Mumbai City Mephentermin Testosterone
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Riots Erupt In China's Guangzhou Over Zero Covid Lockdowns, People Attack Police And Uproot Barriers

Riots Erupt In China's Guangzhou Over Zero Covid Lockdowns, People Attack Police And Uproot Barriers

Disney Plans To Freeze Hiring, Sack Employees Amid Economic Instability: Report

Disney Plans To Freeze Hiring, Sack Employees Amid Economic Instability: Report