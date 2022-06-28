Maharashtra Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray Makes Emotional Appeal To Rebels, Devendra Fadnavis Meets JP Nadda

Amid the rebellion in Shiv Sena that has plunged Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government into an existential crisis, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made an emotional appeal to rebel MLAs to return to sit with him and find a way to resolve the crisis with talks.

"It is not too late. I appeal to you to return and sit with me and remove the confusion [created by your actions] among Shiv Sainiks and the public," a statement by Uddhav's aide quoted him as saying.

He further said, "If you return and face me, some way could be found. As party president and family head, I still care for you."

In a separate development, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday held a meeting with party chief JP Nadda. He is believed to have discussed the unfolding developments in Maharashtra with Nadda.

A total of 49 Maharashtra MLAs, including 39 of Shiv Sena and 10 Independents, are lodged in a hotel in Guwahati. The rebellion is led by senior Sena leader Eknath Shinde. The withdrawal of support would plunge Uddhav's government into a minority as it would bring the MVA coalition from 152 to 113, well below the majority-mark of 145 in the 288-member assembly.

The rebels' main demand is that the Sena withdraws from the MVA alliance, which includes the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

These developments come as Shinde on Tuesday said that he would soon go to Mumbai, according to NDTV.

"We are all going to Mumbai. No need to worry about this. We will go to Mumbai soon," Eknath Shinde told reporters in Guwahati.

NDTV added that Shinde also said he would speak to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. It cited sources as saying that Shinde would first go to Delhi. Former Maharashtra CM Fadnavis is also in Delhi at the moment, where he held a meeting with BJP chief Nadda.

Despite the grim situation, the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Supriya Sule has said that Shinde does not have the majority.

"Shinde only has 50 MLAs from what I have heard, so it can't be said that he has the majority," said Sule, as per India Today.

She added, "Anyone who is speaking against the government is getting ED notices. Such things are not good for the country and the Constitution."

(With PTI inputs)