Maharashtra Crisis: SC To Hear Eknath Shinde’s Plea Against Disqualification Notice Today

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, the Shinde camp has approached the Supreme Court over the deputy speaker’s disqualification notice to 16 MLAs. Two petitions have been filed challenging the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker and the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as leader of the legislative party. The SC vacation bench and the registrar are likely to hear the Eknath Shinde camp’s pleas at 10.30 am today.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala is likely to hear Shinde's plea seeking directions to the deputy speaker to not take any action in the disqualification petition against him.

Their main demand is that the Sena withdraws from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which also comprises the Congress and NCP.

The plea filed through advocate Abhinay Sharma said the deputy speaker cannot disqualify any member under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution during the pendency of his own removal resolution and termed his action in recognising Ajay Choudhary and Sunil Prabhu as Leader and Chief Whip of SSLP as illegal according to India Today.

Advocate Abhimanyu Singhvi will represent the Shiv Sena in the Shiv Sena in the Court.

Shinde contended the Speaker's post has been vacant since Nana Patole resigned in February 2021. "Thus, there is no authority who can adjudicate upon the disqualification petition under which the impugned notice has been issued to the petitioner," he said.

If the SC accepts Shinde's plea, then the rebel camp will approach governor B S Koshyari for a floor test saying the MVA government-led by Uddhav Thackeray has lost the majority, according to the reports.

Justifying the proposal to disqualify the errant MLAs, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said: "They must be disqualified as they defied the whip." A senior NCP leader said since Shinde has moved SC.

"We feel that even if Devendra Fadnavis, being the leader of the largest party, is called for formatation of government, he may not do so immediately; he may stake claim after a brief gap," he said.