Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Crisis | Essential For Shiv Sena To Walk Out Of 'Unnatural Alliance' With NCP, Congress: Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde also said Sena and Shiv Sainiks weakened and Congress and NCP got boost under Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Maharashtra Crisis | Essential For Shiv Sena To Walk Out Of 'Unnatural Alliance' With NCP, Congress: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 8:51 pm

Within hours of Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's offer of resignation if rebelling MLAs tell him to do so directly, rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde said it's essential for the party to walk out of unnatural alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

Sena is running the Maharashtra government with the Congress and NCP under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which is now battling for survival as Shinde's rebellion has pushed the numbers against the coalition. 

Shinde says he has support of 46 MLAs, which means the MVA would be down to from 152 to 105. The majority-mark is 145 in the 288-member assembly. 

"Imperative for Shiv Sena to walk out of unnatural alliance with NCP and Congress to save party and party workers," said Shinde in a tweet in Marathi on Wednesday evening. 

He further said only NCP and Congress have benefitted in the MVA and the party cadre has suffered.

Related stories

I Will Resign If Even One Rebel MLA Tells Me To, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Will Uddhav Thackeray Recommend Dissolution Of Assembly, And Go For Fresh Poll?

Uddhav Thackeray Lacks Support, Should Resign As Maharashtra CM: BJP Leader Narayan Rane

"Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainiks weakened even as ruling alliance partners Congress and NCP got boost. Decisions need to be taken now in the interest of Maharashtra," said Shinde as per available English translations of his tweets.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra Shiv Sena Congress Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Uddhav Thackeray Eknath Shinde Sharad Pawar Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL-W Vs IND-W: Preview, Schedule, Squads

SL-W Vs IND-W: Preview, Schedule, Squads

Art And The Need For Women's Collectives For A Feminist Future

Art And The Need For Women's Collectives For A Feminist Future