Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Maharashtra: 4 Held For Looting Trains Passengers

Pune residents Tarbez Shaikh, Tanish Khan, Ajay Dabade and Nizam Shaikh were pinned down by a police team at Kalyan railway station, she said.

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 7:27 pm

Four people have been arrested and one juvenile detained for allegedly looting train passengers at knife-point, Kalyan railway police in Thane district said on Sunday.


They had looted passengers on the Kakinada-Bhavnagar Express when it was between Karjat and Badlapur on the Solapur-Vasai route on the night of January 27, said Kalyan Railway police station Inspector Archana Dasane.


Pune residents Tarbez Shaikh, Tanish Khan, Ajay Dabade, and Nizam Shaikh were pinned down by a police team at Kalyan railway station, she said.

 

With PTI inputs.

