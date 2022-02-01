Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Maharashtra: 2 Held By Pench Tiger Reserve Officials For Installing Electric Fencing

A drive to weed out such electric fencing as well as snares, that result in horrific foot injuries to animals and sometimes death, is underway in PTR and its vicinity since January 29. he said.

Maharashtra: 2 Held By Pench Tiger Reserve Officials For Installing Electric Fencing
Maharashtra: 2 Held By Pench Tiger Reserve Officials For Installing Electric Fencing -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 8:31 pm

Pench Tiger Reserve authorities have found two more instances of farmers using banned electric fencing to keep out wild animals, a practice that has often led to big cats getting electrocuted, a forest department official said on Tuesday.
       

A drive to weed out such electric fencing as well as snares, that result in horrific foot injuries to animals and sometimes death, is underway in PTR and its vicinity since January 29. he said.
       

"Two people were nabbed on January 29 and now we have caught two more people who employed power fencing. We have seized two snare traps, 21 hooks, 1,756 metre GI (galvanized iron) naked wire from Zhingaria village in South Usaripar beat in Paoni forest range. We also got 500 metre GI wire from Bothiya Palara village in Chargaon beat of Paoni forest range," he said.
       

Related stories

Final Framework For New SEZ Law To Be Taken In 4-6 Months: Piyush Goyal

Budget 2022 | P Chidambaram Terms Budget ‘Most Capitalist’; Sops Only For ‘Big Industrialists’

Union Budget 2022-23: Defence Gets Rs.5.25 Lakh Crore

The forest department officials, after making a panchnama report, have handed over the two new cases to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for further action, he added.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Reserve Animals & Wildlife Wild Animal Animal Cruelty
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Covid-19: BMC Eases Restrictions In Mumbai, Allows Reopening Of Beaches, Gardens

Covid-19: BMC Eases Restrictions In Mumbai, Allows Reopening Of Beaches, Gardens

Budget 2022 | P Chidambaram Terms Budget ‘Most Capitalist’; Sops Only For ‘Big Industrialists’

Union Budget 2022-23: Defence Gets Rs.5.25 Lakh Crore

MP: Forest Guard Among 4 Killed In Two Road Accidents

Only Rs 50 Lakh Recovered Out Of Rs 4.30 Cr Fines For Traffic Offences In Raigad

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top