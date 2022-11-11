Maha: Thousands From Jalna To Join Bharat Jodo Yatra, Says Cong MLA

Thousand of Congress workers from Jalna will take part in the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' when it moves through Washim, Akola, and Buldhana districts in Maharashtra, party MLA Kailash Gorantyal said on Friday.

He said the Jalna unit of the party would hold a rally on November 14 in support of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

"Thousands of people from here would attend the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Washim, Akola, and Buldhana districts," the Jalna MLA said.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which is on its 65th day, on Friday entered the Hingoli district, some 175 kilometers from here, with leaders from the opposition Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party also taking part in support of Gandhi.

Gorantyal also slammed Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar for allegedly making an objectionable remark against NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.

He claimed Sattar's "irresponsible behavior" would put the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in trouble.

