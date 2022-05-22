Sunday, May 22, 2022
Maha: Rickshaw Driver Held For Robbing Teenage Boy Of Gold Chain

"The 13-year-old boy, Sai, was returning home from his music classes on May 18 night in the autorickshaw driven by the accused. But instead of dropping him home, the accused took the minor to an isolated place and robbed him of his gold chain. The boy later jumped out of the rickshaw and approached the police," the official of Dombivli police station said.

Updated: 22 May 2022 9:37 pm

Police have arrested a 19-year-old autorickshaw driver at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly abducting a teenage boy and robbing him of his gold chain, an official said on Sunday. The incident had taken place on Wednesday and the arrest was made on Saturday, he said.

"The 13-year-old boy, Sai, was returning home from his music classes on May 18 night in the autorickshaw driven by the accused. But instead of dropping him home, the accused took the minor to an isolated place and robbed him of his gold chain. The boy later jumped out of the rickshaw and approached the police," the official of Dombivli Police Station said.

Based on his complaint as per the description of the accused as given by him, a search was launched and the rickshaw driver, Samrat Magre, was nabbed on Saturday, the official said. 

His vehicle was seized and the gold chain was recovered from him, he added. An offence was registered against Magre and he was arrested, he said.

-With PTI Input

