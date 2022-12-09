Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Maha: Police Constable Hangs Self In Dhule

Maha: Police Constable Hangs Self In Dhule

The incident took place on Thursday evening at Pohbara in Sakri taluka and the deceased constable was identified as Kaluram Chaitram Ahire

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 11:29 am

A 57-year-old police constable allegedly hanged himself to death at his native village in Dhule district of north Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening at Pohbara in Sakri taluka and the deceased constable was identified as Kaluram Chaitram Ahire, he said. "Ahire was posted at the Mantralaya, the state secretariat, in Mumbai for security. He had been at his native place since the last few days," he said. 

He was found hanging in the cattle stable in the premises of his residence, the official said, adding that the exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be known. Investigation into the case is being conducted by Pimpalner police. 

(With PTI inputs)

