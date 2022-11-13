Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Maha Govt Orders Change In The Writing Style Of Two Marathi Letters

Officials in Maharashtra have ordered that the letters 'La' and 'Sha' in the Marathi language will be written in the Devanagri script in a particular way, which is influenced by Hindi.

Updated: 13 Nov 2022 8:54 pm

The Maharashtra government has ordered that letters 'La' and 'Sha' in the Marathi language, which have a "Hindi influence" currently, will be written in a certain way in the Devanagri script, an official said on Sunday.

The changes will be applicable in all government communication as well as textbooks recommended by the state education board, he said.

"The letters 'La' and 'Sha' are written in a different way currently. This style influences Hindi. The state government has now decided through an order that it will be written in the Devanagari script," he explained.

The state government-appointed committee for language has also recommended the usage of a 'Chandra Bindu', one of the various linguistic symbols called diacritics, to indicate the nasal pronunciation of a vowel, the official added.

There are 36 consonants and 16 initial vowels in Marathi in the Devanagari script, a writing system used by more than 120 languages. 

