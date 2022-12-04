Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
Madhya Pradesh: Four Killed, Two Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Khargone

Road accident in MP
Road accident in MP Representational image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 5:33 pm

Four men were killed and two injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place under Maingaon police station area, about 15 km from the district headquarters, an official said.        

The four victims, including two brothers, died on the spot, while two injured persons have been moved to a hospital, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Manish Khatri told PTI.

The deceased have been identified as Pyarsingh Naharsingh, Sandeep Roop Singh and brothers Dum Singh Waskle and Santosh Rumsingh Waskle, he said.

Khargone sub-divisional magistrate Om Narayan Singh said he visited the district hospital to enquire about the health of the two injured men -- Mithya Mohan and Sunil Rameshone.

Three men were sitting on each motorcycle when the collision took place, he said. Bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their families after post-mortem, ASP Khatri said, adding that further probe was underway. 

(With PTI Inputs)

