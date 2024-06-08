National

Madhya Pradesh: 4 People Including A Child Died In Truck Collision In Rewa

The two trucks were carrying highly inflammable cargo when they collided on a bypass, about 10 km off the district headquarters, Rewa range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Saket Pandey told PTI.

Madhya Pradesh road accident
info_icon

At least four persons, including a woman and a child, were charred to death on Saturday evening in a fire after two trucks collided in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The two trucks were carrying highly inflammable cargo when they collided on a bypass, about 10 km off the district headquarters, Rewa range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Saket Pandey told PTI.

The grim scene required the use of gas cutters to extract the bodies from the mangled and gutted vehicles. Among the victims were a truck driver and cleaner, along with a local woman and her 10-year-old child, who succumbed to the flames, he said.

According to initial findings, one of the drivers leapt out from his vehicle when its brakes failed before the collision.

"A search is on to nab the driver," the DIG said.

The investigation into the incident is going on, as authorities are trying to identify the deceased persons and their ages.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Narendra Modi To Be Sworn-in As Prime Minister For 3rd Straight Term On Sunday | All You Need To Know
  2. Naveen Patnaik Says Criticism Against Pandian 'Unfortunate'; Praises Close Aide's 'Integrity, Honesty'
  3. BJP MLA's Elderly Cousin Dies By Suicide In MP's Gwalior
  4. Modi Expresses Deep Concern Over Attack On Danish PM Mette Frederiksen
  5. In Deepfake Era, Photos Claiming Adultery By Spouse To Be Proved By Evidence: Delhi HC
Entertainment News
  1. Chunky Panday Shares Picture With Aditya Roy Kapur From Amidst Rumours Of His Daughter’s Break-Up
  2. Dinesh Lal Yadav Wishes His 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural' Co-star Pakkhi Hegde On Her Birthday
  3. Boman Irani Pulls Off Role Reversal At Mumbai Airport, 'Shoots' Paparazzi
  4. 'Anupamaa' Star Gaurav Khanna Reflects On Why Talent & Hard Work Matter More Than Luck
  5. Amitabh Bachchan Flaunts Astra, Gem On Forehead As Ashwatthama From 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Sports News
  1. Netherlands Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup: SA Get First Four In Ninth Over As Dutch Bowlers Dominate
  2. Australia Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Arch-Rivals Confident Yet Controlled Against High-Stakes
  3. Australia Vs England Toss Update, T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler And Co Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. French Open: Iga Swiatek Glad Roland Garros Crowd Helped Reaffirm Her Belief
  5. IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024: 'India Are In Driver's Seat Against Pakistan' Says Chris Gayle
World News
  1. First Reported Case Of Sexually Transmitted Rare Fungal Strain Rings Alarm In US: Trichophyton Mentagrophytes Type VII Identified
  2. Drone Attacks In Russia-occupied Ukrainian Regions Kill 28, Says Moscow Official
  3. Saudi Arabia Says No Place For 'Political Slogans' In Hajj In Apparent Reference To Gaza War
  4. A Cheesy Attraction Is Coming To Paris, First Museum Dedicated To Cheese Opens Next Week
  5. Everything You Should Know About New York's Latest Law Against Social Media To Protect Minors
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results Highlights | June 8: Congress Not Invited Yet, TMC To Skip PM Modi's Swearing Ceremony On June 9