Madhabi Mukherjee's Health Condition Improving

The octogenarian actress, who achieved fame in international film for her role as 'Charu,' a bored homemaker, is hemodynamically stable in Satyajit Ray's critically acclaimed film 'Charulata,' said. "A few more tests and specialists' consultations will take place for minor age-related problems. She is expected to be discharged soon after that," a statement issued by Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital said.

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital with general weakness and a history of persistent anemia and uncontrolled diabetes on April 29. Known to be a favorite of Ray, she had acted in his films 'Mahanagar' and 'Kapurush.' She had also worked in Ritwik Ghatak's 'Subranarekha' and Mrinal Sen's 'Baishey Shravana.' Mukherjee had won the National Fim Award for best actress for her performance in 'Diba Ratrir Kabya' (Poetry of Days and Nights) and had shared screen space with evergreen Bengali film luminaries Uttam Kumar and Soumitra Chatterjee.