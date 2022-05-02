Monday, May 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Madhabi Mukherjee's Health Condition Improving

The health condition of legendary Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee is improving, both clinically and symptomatically, authorities of the hospital where she is being treated said on Monday.

Madhabi Mukherjee's Health Condition Improving
Madhabi Mukherjee Moner Utthone Wordpress.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 May 2022 2:26 pm

The octogenarian actress, who achieved fame in international film for her role as 'Charu,' a bored homemaker, is hemodynamically stable in Satyajit Ray's critically acclaimed film 'Charulata,' said. "A few more tests and specialists' consultations will take place for minor age-related problems. She is expected to be discharged soon after that," a statement issued by Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital said.  

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital with general weakness and a history of persistent anemia and uncontrolled diabetes on April 29. Known to be a favorite of Ray, she had acted in his films 'Mahanagar' and 'Kapurush.' She had also worked in Ritwik Ghatak's 'Subranarekha' and Mrinal Sen's 'Baishey Shravana.' Mukherjee had won the National Fim Award for best actress for her performance in 'Diba Ratrir Kabya' (Poetry of Days and Nights) and had shared screen space with evergreen Bengali film luminaries Uttam Kumar and Soumitra Chatterjee.

Related stories

The Ghost As A Metaphor In Bengali Cinema

Paran Bandhopadhyay: Bengali Cinema Today Isn’t Paying Attention To Our Own Culturally-Rich Content

Ray And The Bengali Cinema

Tags

National Indian Cinema Madhabi Mukherjee Bengali Veteran Actress Health Condition Improving International Film Hemodynamically Stable Satyajit Ray' Age-related Problems Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital National Fim Award
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Log9 Materials Partners With Indeanta Ventures For Rapid-Charging Battery Technology

Log9 Materials Partners With Indeanta Ventures For Rapid-Charging Battery Technology

On A Cafe Trail In Kochi

On A Cafe Trail In Kochi