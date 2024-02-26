Lok Sabha Polls: Nadda Flags Off Video Vans Seeking People's Suggestion For Manifesto

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday flagged off 'Viksit Bharat Modi ki guarantee' video vans, seeking people's suggestions from across the country for preparing the ruling party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In his address, he said the vans will gather suggestions from the people for the party's 'sankalp patra' (manifesto) and asserted that ensuring citizens' participation in the democratic process is the BJP's vision.

These vans will highlight the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision for making India a developed country, he added.