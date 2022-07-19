Liquor Pipelines At Home? 'Don't Get Your Hopes High', Says Government

Did you think you could get a 'liquor pipeline' at your home following a viral social media post? Perhaps no, because it's just another day of fake news and a fake post.



A government fact-check revealed that a viral social media post has been claiming that people can now apply for a 'liquor pipeline' at their home and just like water, electricity and other supplies, they can also get spirit!

The myth was busted, after Press Information Bureau (PIB) took to Twitter to share the fake news. "Chill guys, Don’t get your hopes too high," stated the PIB fact-check.

A notice in Hindi was being circulated earlier inviting applicants for a liquor pipeline at their homes. The text in Hindi stated that the honourable Prime Minister has decided to introduce a liquor pipeline at homes and interested applicants have to apply for the facility by depositing a demand draft of ₹ 11,000 at the Prime Minister's Office.

The fake notification further stated that the pipeline would be installed after conducting a review of the house. And once it was installed, the pipelines would be connected to their power meters. The consumers would be billed as per their consumption levels.