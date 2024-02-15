'Let Me Make It Clear...': Omar Abdullah Confirms NC Won't Join NDA

On seat-sharing with INDIA bloc

Omar Abdullah said his father's comment on seat sharing with the Congress-led INDIA bloc and going alone in the forthcoming Parliament elections were also taken out of context.

"The party president, while coming out of a meeting, voiced the sentiment of the party cadres that NC should contest the polls alone. Our stand on seat sharing has been very clear right from day one. There are six Lok Sabha seats in erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Three are with NC and three with BJP.

"We are open to discussing seat sharing with the Congress on the three seats that are with BJP right now," he added.

He ruled out any discussions on sharing of seats in the Kashmir valley as these seats are already with the NC.

"If the aim of INDIA alliance is (to) stop BJP, then why ask for the seats which are already with INDIA alliance. If the aim is to strengthen your party (Congress), then you have come to the alliance with wrong aim," he added.