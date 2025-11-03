Leopard kills 13-year-old boy in Pune village; furious locals torch forest dept van

A leopard killed 13-year-old Rohan Bombe while he was playing near farms in Pimparkhed village, Shirur tehsil, Pune district, on Sunday (Nov 2).
This marks the third human-leopard conflict case in the area within the past 30 days, escalating local tensions.
Angry residents set a forest department patrolling van on fire in protest over repeated wildlife attacks and perceived inaction.v
According to officials from the Junnar Forest Division, the victim, Rohan Bombe, was playing near agricultural fields when the big cat pounced on him. “The leopard attacked and killed the boy instantly. His body was recovered from the spot with severe injuries,” a forest official said, requesting anonymity.
The attack occurred in broad daylight, heightening fear among residents already on edge after two similar incidents in the past 30 days. Local sources claim leopard sightings have become frequent near human settlements due to shrinking forest corridors and agricultural expansion.
In the aftermath, a mob of furious villagers gathered at the site, accusing the forest department of failing to trap or relocate the animal despite repeated complaints. The situation escalated quickly, culminating in the torching of a department vehicle stationed nearby.
“People are terrified. Children can’t even play outside. What are the authorities doing?” asked a local resident, Santosh Bombe, who is unrelated to the victim.
Forest officials have launched a search operation to track the leopard, deploying cage traps and camera units in the area. “We are monitoring the movement and have alerted nearby villages to avoid venturing near fields after dusk,” the official added.