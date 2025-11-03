Leopard kills 13-year-old boy in Pune village; furious locals torch forest dept van

Leopard Mauls 13-Year-Old Boy to Death While Playing Near Farms in Pune’s Pimparkhed Village; Enraged Villagers Torch Forest Department Patrolling Van in Protest Over Third Fatal Attack in a Month

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
  • A leopard killed 13-year-old Rohan Bombe while he was playing near farms in Pimparkhed village, Shirur tehsil, Pune district, on Sunday (Nov 2).

  • This marks the third human-leopard conflict case in the area within the past 30 days, escalating local tensions.

  • Angry residents set a forest department patrolling van on fire in protest over repeated wildlife attacks and perceived inaction.v

A 13-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Pimparkhed village of Shirur tehsil, Pune district, on Sunday, marking the third fatal human-wildlife conflict in the region within a month. The incident sparked outrage among villagers, who set ablaze a patrolling van belonging to the forest department in protest.

According to officials from the Junnar Forest Division, the victim, Rohan Bombe, was playing near agricultural fields when the big cat pounced on him. “The leopard attacked and killed the boy instantly. His body was recovered from the spot with severe injuries,” a forest official said, requesting anonymity.

The attack occurred in broad daylight, heightening fear among residents already on edge after two similar incidents in the past 30 days. Local sources claim leopard sightings have become frequent near human settlements due to shrinking forest corridors and agricultural expansion.

In the aftermath, a mob of furious villagers gathered at the site, accusing the forest department of failing to trap or relocate the animal despite repeated complaints. The situation escalated quickly, culminating in the torching of a department vehicle stationed nearby.

“People are terrified. Children can’t even play outside. What are the authorities doing?” asked a local resident, Santosh Bombe, who is unrelated to the victim.

Forest officials have launched a search operation to track the leopard, deploying cage traps and camera units in the area. “We are monitoring the movement and have alerted nearby villages to avoid venturing near fields after dusk,” the official added.

Published At:
Tags

