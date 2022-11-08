Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Legal Advisor Of Kerala Guv, The Standing Counsel Of The Chancellor Quit

On Tuesday, the legal advisor to the Kerala Governor and the standing counsel to the university Chancellor resigned.

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 9:55 pm

The Kerala Governor's legal advisor and the standing counsel of the Chancellor of Universities in the state on Tuesday quit from their respective positions.

Senior advocate K Jaju Babu, who was appointed as the honorary legal advisor to the Governor in February 2009, and advocate M U Vijayalakshmi, who was serving as the standing counsel of the Chancellor, vacated their respective positions.

Both of them are from the same law firm -- Babu and Babu -- and were representing the Governor in the ongoing litigation in the Kerala High Court in connection with the action taken by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan against the Kerala University Senate as well as Vice-Chancellors of 11 universities in the state.

In his letter to the Governor, Jaju Babu said, "For reasons known to you also, the moment has come for me to vacate my position. Thank you so much for the opportunities for professional and personal development that you have provided me as an honorary legal advisor, during your tenure also.

"I also place on record my deepest gratitude to the Principal Secretary and the entire staff of Kerala Raj Bhavan for the teamwork in dealing with all legal matters during these years."

Vijayalakshmi also communicated relinquishing her post in a similarly worded letter to the Governor.

