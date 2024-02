National

Leader Of Opposition, Babulal Marandi Speaks On Hemant Soren's ED Arrest

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance government led by Champai Soren has won the trust vote in the Jharkhand Assembly. 47 MLAs voted in favor of this government led by Champai Soren. 29 votes were cast against the proposal. Jamshedpur East's independent MLA Saryu Rai abstained from voting. Here's the leader of opposition & BJP Jharkhand President, Babulal Marandi speaking to the reporters.