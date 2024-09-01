National

Laos Dating App Scam: 47 Indians, Trapped And Working As 'Cyber Slaves', Rescued

This case comes amid several warnings from the Indian government regarding job offers sent from Laos and Cambodia. As of now, a total of 635 Indians, who had been scammed, have been rescued from the country.

indians rescued from laos
47 Indians, Working As 'Cyber Slaves' Rescued | Photo: Indian Embassy In Laos
info_icon

47 Indians, who were trapped in Laos PDR working at cyber scam centres, were rescued on Saturday. As per the official statement from the Indian Embassy in Laos, these Indians were forced to lure and scam more Indians back home.

This case comes amid several warnings from the Indian government regarding job offers sent from Laos and Cambodia. As of now, a total of 635 Indians, who had been scammed, have been rescued from the country.

In the latest incident, a total of 47 Indians were rescued. These Indians had been trapped in a cyber scam centre at the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Bokeo province.

As per the official statement from the embassy, 29 of these Indians have been handed over to the authorities after a crackdown on illegal activities in the Golden Triangle SEZ and 18 had approached the embassy seeking help.

"Embassy has undertaken and completed all procedural requirements of Lao authorities for their repatriation to India. Of these, 30 have already safely returned to India or are on their way, while the remaining 17 are only awaiting travel arrangements to be firmed up and will be leaving Laos PDR soon," read the official statement issued from Vientiane.

How Did These Indians Reach Laos?

While the exact reason is under investigation, it is assumed that these Indians were lured to Laos with the job offer. After arriving in the country, the fraudsters would seize their passports, trapping them in the country.

These Indians were then forced to work at cyber scam centres and partake in a dating app scam. During this, the India national were forced to pose as women on dating apps and social media and chat with potential targets.

As per some of the Indians rescued, they were forced to convince the target to invest in cryptocurrency trading, and then dupe them.

The Indian nationals were given daily targets at these scam centres, and then were punished if they failed to carry them out.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bengaluru Blasters Vs Mysore Warriors, Maharaja Trophy Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Record-Breaking Joe Root Edges England Closer To Sri Lanka Victory
  3. Maharaja Trophy 2024: Mysore Warriors Edge Out Hubli Tigers To Enter Final
  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2: Five-Wicket Haul For Mehidy Hasan Miraz As BAN Dominate PAK
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Updated Squads, Live Streaming, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Barcelona 7-0 Real Valladolid, La Liga: Raphinha Hails Blaugrana After Statement Win
  2. Lazio 2-2 Milan, Serie A: Rafael Leao Salvages Draw But Rossoneri Still Winless
  3. Brentford 3-1 Southampton, EPL: Coach Frank Sees No Tactical Revamp With Toney Departure
  4. Manchester City 3-1 West Ham, Premier League: Guardiola Has 'No Words' For Hat-Trick Hero Haaland
  5. Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Angel Correa Nets Stoppage-Time Winner
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
  2. US Open, Day 5 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Through To Pre-QFs - In Pics
  3. US Open: Novak Djokovic Follows Carlos Alcaraz In Early Exit After 'Worst Tennis Ever Played'
  4. US Open: Sabalenka Overcomes First Set Scare To Trump Alexandrova - Data Debrief
  5. US Open, Day 5 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Knocked Out; Zverev Advances - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP's Giriraj Singh Escapes Unhurt After Man Attacks Him At Event In Bihar
  2. Laos Dating App Scam: 47 Indians, Trapped And Working As 'Cyber Slaves', Rescued
  3. RG Kar Rape-Murder Row: Doctor's Family Under 'House Arrest', Says Congress' Adhir Chowdhury
  4. Manipur: Kuki-Zo Community Protests At Jantar Mantar; Seeks Action Against CM Over Audio Clip
  5. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Sends 6 Accused To CBI Custody For 4 Days
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Which Is Your Fav Shape Of Fries?
  2. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  3. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
  4. Dunkin' Joins The Value Meal Bandwagon With New $6 Breakfast Deal
  5. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
World News
  1. Which Is Your Fav Shape Of Fries?
  2. UK: 2 People Who Were Attacked During London's Notting Hill Carnival, Dead
  3. Afghanistan: UN To Continue Engaging Taliban Despite New Laws Restricting Women
  4. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  5. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Transfers 7 Police Officers Following ECI Order
  3. Ghaziabad: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Teenager, 250 Booked For Vandalism
  4. Uttarakhand: Defective Helicopter Being Lifted From Kedarnath Falls Off Mid-air Accidentally | Watch
  5. Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day
  6. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  7. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 31, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign